You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jacinda Ardern credits virus response for election win



New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has described her landslide electionvictory as an endorsement of her government’s efforts to stamp out thecoronavirus and reboot the economy. A day after.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago New Zealand's Ardern wins 'historic' re-election



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her center-left Labour Party in half a century on Saturday as voters rewarded her for strong leadership, particularly throughout.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago Ardern wins second term in office after New Zealand election landslide



New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has won a second term in office inan election landslide of historic proportions. With most of the votes counted,Ms Ardern’s liberal Labour Party was.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this