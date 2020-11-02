|
Coronavirus updates: New York to require COVID test for travelers; California reports 79th inmate death; England to go on four-week shutdown
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
New York to implement new testing system for travelers. California confirms 79th inmate death. England shutdown begins Thursday. Latest COVID-19 news.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New York City Largest city in the United States
The Indian dishes US Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris loves to eatNew York: Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has listed Idli with a “really good Sambar" and “any kind of Tikka" as her favourite Indian..
WorldNews
Trump defends Texas drivers who surrounded Biden bus, while the president’s supporters block traffic in New York and New Jersey.
NYTimes.com
Trump defends Texas drivers who surrounded Biden bus, while president’s supporters block traffic in New York and New Jersey.
NYTimes.com
California State in the western United States
Disney’s new skinless robot can blink like a human because why notA robot by Disney Research uses realistic eye movements | Disney Research
Once you get past the fact that it has no skin, the new robot from Disney..
The Verge
America's political future is a California-Texas duelTexas and California represent opposite sides of the policy spectrum and their rivalry shows the broader rivalry between progressive and conservative.
USATODAY.com
L.A. Halloween Party with TikTokers and YouTubers Busted by CopsA Halloween party packed to the gils with TikTokers, YouTubers and many others was unceremoniously broken up by cops after numerous complaints that the bash was..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Schools reopen in parts of nation after months of COVID-19 lockdown
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49Published
Fire crackers business gets affected due to COVID pandemic, air pollution in Rajkot
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:20Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this