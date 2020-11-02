Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus updates: New York to require COVID test for travelers; California reports 79th inmate death; England to go on four-week shutdown

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
New York to implement new testing system for travelers. California confirms 79th inmate death. England shutdown begins Thursday. Latest COVID-19 news.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

The Indian dishes US Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris loves to eat

 New York: Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has listed Idli with a “really good Sambar" and “any kind of Tikka" as her favourite Indian..
WorldNews

California California State in the western United States

Disney’s new skinless robot can blink like a human because why not

 A robot by Disney Research uses realistic eye movements | Disney Research

Once you get past the fact that it has no skin, the new robot from Disney..
The Verge

America's political future is a California-Texas duel

 Texas and California represent opposite sides of the policy spectrum and their rivalry shows the broader rivalry between progressive and conservative.
USATODAY.com

L.A. Halloween Party with TikTokers and YouTubers Busted by Cops

 A Halloween party packed to the gils with TikTokers, YouTubers and many others was unceremoniously broken up by cops after numerous complaints that the bash was..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Schools reopen in parts of nation after months of COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

Schools reopen in parts of nation after months of COVID-19 lockdown

In unlock 5.0, schools have finally reopened in parts of the country on Nov 02. COVID precautionary measures were followed inside school's premises to avoid spread of virus. The students and teachers were thermal screened at the entrance while, everyone was seen wearing masks due to pandemic. Classrooms are being sanitized time to time to ensure safety. Govts of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have decided to reopen schools today. Schools were closed since March due to coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published
Fire crackers business gets affected due to COVID pandemic, air pollution in Rajkot [Video]

Fire crackers business gets affected due to COVID pandemic, air pollution in Rajkot

Diwali is round the corner but fire cracker market in Rajkot is still deserted. Due to COVID pandemic and air pollution, the market is down in Gujarat. One of the merchants said, "Due to coronavirus and air pollution, businesses are going down. As per new guideline, fireworks can only be performed before 10pm. So, purchasing power is going low. Earlier, the profit margin used to from 20-25% but now it is 10-15%." Several crackers are named after PM Modi, Rafale etc.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published

Related videos from verified sources

Police Crack Down On Illegal Halloween Warehouse Parties [Video]

Police Crack Down On Illegal Halloween Warehouse Parties

The actions in New York City and over the river in Newark came as Gov. Andrew Cuomo changes coronavirus travel quarantine rules. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published
Staten Island Trump rally sees thousands of cars and a short man dressed as Donald Trump [Video]

Staten Island Trump rally sees thousands of cars and a short man dressed as Donald Trump

During a Staten Island, New York pro-Trump rally on November 1, a man dressed as mini-Trump demanded the persecution of Hillary Clinton, 2016's opponent, ahead of the 2020 contest with Joe Biden as tho

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Mini-Trump makes an appearance at Trump rally in Staten Island [Video]

Mini-Trump makes an appearance at Trump rally in Staten Island

During a Staten Island, New York pro-Trump rally on November 1, a man dressed as mini-Trump demanded the persecution of Hillary Clinton, 2016's opponent, ahead of the 2020 contest with Joe Biden.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published

Tweets about this

spiritualvolt

Otwar.S.GORDON In California: EDD director "resigns, and nearly"" 12,000 ""could become homeless again" https://t.co/A9NNZyrT4u via @YahooNews 17 hours ago

DrSapha

Sophie Essay In California: EDD director resigns, and nearly 12,000 could become homeless again - USA TODAY https://t.co/c1ryVvDAtW via @GoogleNews 1 day ago

chibishonen

Chibishonen RT @jilevin: In California: EDD director resigns, and nearly 12,000 could become homeless again https://t.co/J99NNRUgtq https://t.co/SIeH8G… 2 days ago

BegoniaArizona

Begonia Arizona RT @salnews: In California: EDD director resigns, and nearly 12,000 could become homeless again https://t.co/puUipRw1uL 2 days ago

CarolK47

CarolK RT @NadineF45095143: In California: EDD director resigns, and nearly 12,000 could become homeless again #SmartNews https://t.co/IG63QxfxIB 2 days ago

NadineF45095143

Nadine Fisher In California: EDD director resigns, and nearly 12,000 could become homeless again #SmartNews https://t.co/IG63QxfxIB 2 days ago

XtyMiller

Christine🌊🌊🌊 In California: EDD director resigns, and nearly 12,000 could become homeless again https://t.co/pnlTZHs9Ez via @BreakingNews_RS 2 days ago

Cindy63306167

Cindy In California: EDD director resigns, and nearly 12,000 could become homeless again https://t.co/etBLpvXCvl via @Yahoo 2 days ago