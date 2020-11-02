Coronavirus updates: New York to require COVID test for travelers; California reports 79th inmate death; England to go on four-week shutdown

Fire crackers business gets affected due to COVID pandemic, air pollution in Rajkot



Diwali is round the corner but fire cracker market in Rajkot is still deserted. Due to COVID pandemic and air pollution, the market is down in Gujarat. One of the merchants said, "Due to coronavirus and air pollution, businesses are going down. As per new guideline, fireworks can only be performed before 10pm. So, purchasing power is going low. Earlier, the profit margin used to from 20-25% but now it is 10-15%." Several crackers are named after PM Modi, Rafale etc.

