Whistle-Blower Snowden Applies For Russian Citizenship Monday, 2 November 2020

Whistle-blower Edward Snowden announced on November 2 that he is applying for Russian citizenship but will keep his U.S. nationality. The former American intelligence contractor has been living in exile in Russia since he leaked documents in 2013 detailing a secret U.S. electronic-surveillance program. Snowden's stated intention to apply...


