|
Whistle-Blower Snowden Applies For Russian Citizenship
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Whistle-blower Edward Snowden announced on November 2 that he is applying for Russian citizenship but will keep his U.S. nationality. The former American intelligence contractor has been living in exile in Russia since he leaked documents in 2013 detailing a secret U.S. electronic-surveillance program. Snowden's stated intention to apply...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Edward Snowden An American whistleblower and former National Security Agency contractor
How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:00Published
Whistleblower Person who tells the public or someone in authority about alleged dishonest or illegal activities
You Might Like
Tweets about this