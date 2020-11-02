|
Will never forget what China did to US: Donald Trump
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has said that the US will never forget what China did to it by failing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which he said has devastated America's economy. Addressing election rallies on Sunday, Trump said America was on track of its economic revival and was doing well, but it was hit by a virus that came from China. “We had the greatest economy in the history of our country. And then we got hit by the China plague, which we're not going to forget,” he said. “So we closed it up. We closed it up and then we opened it up and we saved. I'll tell you we saved 2 million lives....But what happened with that shouldn't have...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Silento Claims He was Racially Profiled and Has Trump Ties in Arrest VideoSilento thinks his race motivated a cop to pull him over for reckless driving, and video shows he was ticked off police didn't realize he's famous -- so famous..
TMZ.com
The most memorable moments of Donald Trump's presidencyDonald Trump's tenure as the 45th President of the United States has been one of the most memorable of modern times. Here's a lookback at some of the most..
SBS
'Clear but unspoken preference': As America votes, the world is watching with bated breathThere are leaders and populations who shudder at the idea of four more years of Trump and those whose consternation is tied to his potential defeat.
USATODAY.com
Trump suggests he might fire Fauci post-election
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this