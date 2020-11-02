Will never forget what China did to US: Donald Trump Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has said that the US will never forget what China did to it by failing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which he said has devastated America's economy. Addressing election rallies on Sunday, Trump said America was on track of its economic revival and was doing well, but it was hit by a virus that came from China. "We had the greatest economy in the history of our country. And then we got hit by the China plague, which we're not going to forget," he said. "So we closed it up. We closed it up and then we opened it up and we saved. I'll tell you we saved 2 million lives....But what happened with that shouldn't have...


