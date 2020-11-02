Global  
 

Covid: White House accuses top scientist Fauci of 'playing politics'

WorldNews Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Covid: White House accuses top scientist Fauci of 'playing politics'The White House has accused leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci of playing politics days before the election...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic

Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic 00:39

 Dr. Anthony Fauci is in hot water with the White House for speaking out in an interview, published Saturday, about the state of COVID-19 cases in the US. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases warned that the US needed to make an 'abrupt change' in its handling of...

Trump suggests he might fire Fauci post-election [Video]

Trump suggests he might fire Fauci post-election

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested early on Monday that he might seek to fire a highly respected member of his coronavirus task force, Anthony Fauci, after he further criticized Trump's handling of the virus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:44Published

Crowd chants Fire Fauci, Trump says after election

 President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday's election. Trump made the..
USATODAY.com

Trump rally crowd chants "fire Fauci"

 At a late night rally in Miami less than 30 hours before Election Day, the crowd chanted "fire Fauci!" as President Trump insisted Americans wouldn't be hearing..
CBS News

Schools reopen in parts of nation after months of COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

Schools reopen in parts of nation after months of COVID-19 lockdown

In unlock 5.0, schools have finally reopened in parts of the country on Nov 02. COVID precautionary measures were followed inside school's premises to avoid spread of virus. The students and teachers were thermal screened at the entrance while, everyone was seen wearing masks due to pandemic. Classrooms are being sanitized time to time to ensure safety. Govts of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have decided to reopen schools today. Schools were closed since March due to coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Coronavirus updates: New York to require COVID test for travelers; California reports 79th inmate death; England to go on four-week shutdown

 New York to implement new testing system for travelers. California confirms 79th inmate death. England shutdown begins Thursday. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com
Fire crackers business gets affected due to COVID pandemic, air pollution in Rajkot [Video]

Fire crackers business gets affected due to COVID pandemic, air pollution in Rajkot

Diwali is round the corner but fire cracker market in Rajkot is still deserted. Due to COVID pandemic and air pollution, the market is down in Gujarat. One of the merchants said, "Due to coronavirus and air pollution, businesses are going down. As per new guideline, fireworks can only be performed before 10pm. So, purchasing power is going low. Earlier, the profit margin used to from 20-25% but now it is 10-15%." Several crackers are named after PM Modi, Rafale etc.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published

Crucial Florida counties could swing the state and serve up the White House [Video]

Crucial Florida counties could swing the state and serve up the White House

We all know that Florida is a swing state -- but it hinges on just a few counties. There are the red, blue and purple parts of the map that could decide who takes the state and perhaps the White House.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:57Published
Trump Promises Relief Package After Election [Video]

Trump Promises Relief Package After Election

Trump and Pelosi are both hoping for an economic relief package after the election. "Right after the election, we'll get it one way or the other," Trump said on a podcast interview. "First and foremost..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
Fauci: U.S. headed 'in the wrong direction' [Video]

Fauci: U.S. headed 'in the wrong direction'

The White House coronavirus task force is singing a very different tune from the president, warning of a persistent and broad spread of COVID-19 in the western half of the United States. This report is..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published

Tiziana Life Sciences announces initiation of COVID-19 trial of nasally administered Foralumab in Brazil; data expected by the end of the year  

 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA, LON:TILS) has begun a clinical study of the nasally administered use of its monoclonal antibody, Foralumab, in the...
Proactive Investors

The 12 Narendra Modi ministers who tested positive for COVID-19

 The *COVID-19* pandemic has been running rampant in India for at least seven months, changing our way of life, society and business. It has killed more than 12...
Mid-Day

Trains and finance hit by Covid, ashes await moksha at Haridwar

 In Covid-19 lockdown and different phases of unlock, even the deceased are forced indoors, waiting in storage canisters for moksha. Ashes of some 150 people, out...
IndiaTimes


