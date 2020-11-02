Dutch Jewish family allege bias over refusal to return €20m painting

Pak exploits Kashmiri youth as pawns in its proxy war, says EFSAS director



Since the late 1980s Pakistan's military establishment has used youth from Jammu and Kashmir to join its various terrorist proxies like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taibah and Jaish-e-Mohammed, said the director of Amsterdam based think-tank, the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, Junaid Qureshi. Junaid told the UN that rejection of India was the slogan dictated to the youth of Kashmir as Islamabad's aim was Islamic Caliphate and merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. He added, "Today, led by its Foreign Minister, Pakistan is demanding a return of the autonomy that Jammu and Kashmir had earlier enjoyed under the Indian Constitution. The same Constitution against which, it started this proxy war in which Kashmiris were massacred".

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published on January 1, 1970