|
Dutch Jewish family allege bias over refusal to return €20m painting
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
A Jewish family, suing for the return of a €20m (£18m) painting by Wassily Kandinsky obtained by Amsterdam’s Stedelijk Museum during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, has accused an official advisory committee of bias after ruling against them. Lawyers acting for the heirs to Robert Lewenstein, who fled for France in 1940, told an Amsterdam court there was an “appearance of partiality and a conflict of interest” within the Netherlands’ restitutions committee, which advises on the return of art lost by Jewish families during the second world war. Three members of the Lewenstein family – Robert Lewenstein, Francesca Davis and Elsa...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Netherlands Country in Western Europe
India stood by France four times in past two days amid terror attacksIndia is the first "non-western" country to support Macron publicly. So far, Italy, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands have come in full public support for the..
DNA
FIH League: Great Britain lose 3-0 to NetherlandsGreat Britain lose to the Netherlands in the second Pro League game between the sides in three days.
BBC News
US election: taxation for overseas nationals on agenda as factions battle in Netherlands
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:18Published
US elections: taxation for overseas nationals on agenda as factions do battle in Netherlands
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:18Published
Jews Ancient nation and ethnoreligious group from the Levant
Europe's Muslims being treated like Jews before WWII, says Erdogan
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:55Published
Fights erupt between pro-Trump caravan and protesters in NYCThe clashes came after a Jews For Trump convoy of hundreds of cars rolled slowly through Manhattan and Brooklyn.
CBS News
Trump supporters & opponents scuffle in NYCTrump supporters and opponents scuffled in New York on Sunday. Videos posted on Twitter also showed some protesters throwing objects at a 'Jews for Trump' convoy..
USATODAY.com
US election: Jews For Trump car parade descends into conflict in New YorkWarning: This article features violence and offensive language. Skirmishes broke out between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump as a Jews For..
New Zealand Herald
Amsterdam Capital and largest city of the Netherlands
Islamic State expanding its presence in South Asia under Pakistan's patronage, say experts
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:00Published
Pak exploits Kashmiri youth as pawns in its proxy war, says EFSAS director
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
Wassily Kandinsky Russian painter and art theorist
Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this