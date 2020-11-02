|
Typhoon Goni: ‘strongest storm in history’ heads for Vietnam after tearing across Philippines
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Super Typhoon Goni ripped off roofs, felled trees and left thousands of homes...
Typhoon Goni (2020) Western Pacific super typhoon in 2020
'Catastrophic conditions' as Typhoon Goni hits PhilippinesAt least four people were killed as Typhoon Goni hit the Philippines, with authorities warning of "catastrophic" conditions in the hardest-hit regions where..
WorldNews
Philippines Country in Southeast Asia
2020's strongest storm leaves destruction in Philippines
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:31Published
Typhoon Goni: Fears after Philippine municipality said to be 90% damagedThe Red Cross says initial assessments of Philippines municipality suggests widespread destruction.
BBC News
At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57Published
Typhoon Goni lashes Philippines, killing at least 10A super typhoon blew into the eastern Philippines with disastrous force Sunday, killing at least 10 people and triggering volcanic mudflows that engulfed about..
New Zealand Herald
