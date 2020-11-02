Global  
 

Typhoon Goni: ‘strongest storm in history’ heads for Vietnam after tearing across Philippines

WorldNews Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Typhoon Goni: ‘strongest storm in history’ heads for Vietnam after tearing across PhilippinesSuper Typhoon Goni ripped off roofs, felled trees and left thousands of homes...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Philippines slammed by the year's most powerful storm

Philippines slammed by the year's most powerful storm 00:36

 Typhoon Goni - the year's most powerful storm - made landfall in Catanduanes and Albay in Bicol region, the southern part of the Luzon main island, on Sunday morning (November 1).

'Catastrophic conditions' as Typhoon Goni hits Philippines

 At least four people were killed as Typhoon Goni hit the Philippines, with authorities warning of "catastrophic" conditions in the hardest-hit regions where..
WorldNews

2020's strongest storm leaves destruction in Philippines [Video]

2020's strongest storm leaves destruction in Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will inspect on Monday areas hit by Typhoon Goni, as authorities claimed mandatory evacuations had prevented a higher death toll.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:31Published

Typhoon Goni: Fears after Philippine municipality said to be 90% damaged

 The Red Cross says initial assessments of Philippines municipality suggests widespread destruction.
BBC News
At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines [Video]

At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, barreled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

Typhoon Goni lashes Philippines, killing at least 10

 A super typhoon blew into the eastern Philippines with disastrous force Sunday, killing at least 10 people and triggering volcanic mudflows that engulfed about..
New Zealand Herald

Typhoon Goni: Philippines Struck by Year’s Strongest Storm [Video]

Typhoon Goni: Philippines Struck by Year’s Strongest Storm

Super Typhoon Goni has made landfall in the Philippines, bringing catastrophic winds and rain. The powerful storm hit the archipelago with sustained winds of 225kph and gusts of 280kph. Several..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:22Published
Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, one million evacuated [Video]

Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, one million evacuated

Weather agency forecasts ‘catastrophic violent winds’ and intense rains as Goni slams into eastern Philippines.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published
Super Typhoon Goni smashes into the Philippines destroying homes [Video]

Super Typhoon Goni smashes into the Philippines destroying homes

Super Typhoon Goni smashed into the Philippines this morning (November 1st) with strong wind and heavy rain.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published

Scores dead as Goni batters Philippines; Eta intensifies as Nicaragua issues warning

Scores dead as Goni batters Philippines; Eta intensifies as Nicaragua issues warning Manila (AFP) Nov 1, 2020 At least 10 people were killed as Typhoon Goni pounded the Philippines Sunday, ripping off roofs, toppling power lines and causing...
Philippines braces for Typhoon Goni

 The Philippines on Saturday ordered evacuation of coastal villages as it prepares for the onslaught of Typhoon Goni, the strongest tropical cyclone to hit the...
Typhoon Goni: Philippines orders 2L to evacuate

 More than 200,000 people in the Philippines were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday as the most powerful typhoon of the year so far barrels towards the...
