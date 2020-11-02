Global  
 

Robert Fisk, veteran UK journalist, dies aged 74

Monday, 2 November 2020
Robert Fisk, veteran UK journalist, dies aged 74Veteran foreign correspondent Robert Fisk has died of a suspected stroke at the age of 74. The Irish Times reported that he was admitted to St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin after falling ill at his home on Friday, and died shortly afterwards. Fisk won numerous awards for his coverage of the Middle East, where he reported from 1970s. But he also drew controversy for his sharp criticism of the US and Israel, and of Western foreign policy. Covering wars in the Balkans, Middle East and North Africa for UK newspapers over five decades, the New York Times described him as "probably the...
