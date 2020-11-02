|
Trump: 'A vote for Biden is vote to ... eviscerate your auto industry'
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Washington Township — In frigid winds and dustings of snow, President Donald Trump touted his record on Michigan's economy and promised to deliver for automakers and other manufacturers during a rally in one of the state's most pivotal counties. Trump started his address by telling Macomb County residents that he'd already delivered on plants in a state that was "hemorrhaging" auto jobs in 2016 — a claim not supported by federal jobs data — and would have many more jobs "moving in." Throughout his roughly one-hour speech, Trump consistently reminded the crowd of the jobs they stood to lose if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is elected, he would "eviscerate" the auto industry....
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Silento Claims He was Racially Profiled and Has Trump Ties in Arrest VideoSilento thinks his race motivated a cop to pull him over for reckless driving, and video shows he was ticked off police didn't realize he's famous -- so famous..
TMZ.com
The most memorable moments of Donald Trump's presidencyDonald Trump's tenure as the 45th President of the United States has been one of the most memorable of modern times. Here's a lookback at some of the most..
SBS
'Clear but unspoken preference': As America votes, the world is watching with bated breathThere are leaders and populations who shudder at the idea of four more years of Trump and those whose consternation is tied to his potential defeat.
USATODAY.com
Trump suggests he might fire Fauci post-election
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44Published
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
FBI to investigate Biden campaign bus standoff
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published
Trump defends Texas drivers who surrounded Biden bus, while the president’s supporters block traffic in New York and New Jersey.
NYTimes.com
Trump defends Texas drivers who surrounded Biden bus, while president’s supporters block traffic in New York and New Jersey.
NYTimes.com
In Dash to Finish, Biden and Trump Set Up Showdown in PennsylvaniaBoth campaigns were intensifying their efforts in a state increasingly critical to victory, as the candidates and their surrogates planned a final blitz to make..
NYTimes.com
Biden's lead widens in Rust Belt, poll shows
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:29Published
Washington Township, Macomb County, Michigan Charter township in Michigan, United States
Michigan State in the northern United States
Trump makes one last pitch to Michigan votersPresident Trump on Sunday launched one final test of whether the large crowds at his rallies will translate into votes. He started out the day at a rally north..
USATODAY.com
Trump trails Biden by 7 points in final Free Press poll as Michigan race narrowsThe president has picked up 2 percentage points since the last poll but he still trails the former vice president 48%-41% in Michigan.
USATODAY.com
COVID-19 in spotlight in final campaign push
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:39Published
Barack Obama Drains a 3-Point Shot Before Michigan Rally for Joe BidenBarack Obama was on fire this weekend stumping for his former VP in Michigan -- and that's no coincidence seeing how he was in the GROOVE after sinking a trey..
TMZ.com
Macomb County, Michigan U.S. county in Michigan
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
The Indian dishes US Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris loves to eatNew York: Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has listed Idli with a “really good Sambar" and “any kind of Tikka" as her favourite Indian..
WorldNews
11/1/2020: Ask Ohio, Arizona Counts, The First OutbreakOhio voters on who they're backing in 2020; Then, Arizona's move from Republican stronghold to swing state in play for Democrats; And, Inside the country's first..
CBS News
Biden can’t negotiate with China because he’s been ‘bought’ by Beijing: TrumpPresident Trump has accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of being a “corrupt politician bought and paid for by China” during a rally at..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this