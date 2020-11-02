Trump: 'A vote for Biden is vote to ... eviscerate your auto industry' Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Washington Township — In frigid winds and dustings of snow, President Donald Trump touted his record on Michigan 's economy and promised to deliver for automakers and other manufacturers during a rally in one of the state's most pivotal counties. Trump started his address by telling Macomb County residents that he'd already delivered on plants in a state that was "hemorrhaging" auto jobs in 2016 — a claim not supported by federal jobs data — and would have many more jobs "moving in." Throughout his roughly one-hour speech, Trump consistently reminded the crowd of the jobs they stood to lose if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is elected, he would "eviscerate" the auto industry.


