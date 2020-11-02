|
Election Day is nearly upon us, drive-thru Texas votes, Johnny Depp's libel suit: 5 things to know Monday
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Election Day is nearly upon us, a ruling is expected in Johnny Depp's libel suit and more news to get your Monday started.
Election day
Election Day deals: Get a free Krispy Kreme donut, Planet Fitness workout plus a McDonald's freebie TuesdayFree food and discounts are up for grabs on Election Day regardless of whether you have an "I Voted" sticker. Here's where to get freebies and deals.
USATODAY.com
Trump rally crowd chants "fire Fauci"At a late night rally in Miami less than 30 hours before Election Day, the crowd chanted "fire Fauci!" as President Trump insisted Americans wouldn't be hearing..
CBS News
Will Ohio's 18 electoral votes swing red or blue?Ohio has sided with the winner of the presidency in the last 14 elections. 60 Minutes visited the Buckeye State to hear from voters ahead of Election Day 2020.
CBS News
Trump and Biden set their sights on PennsylvaniaOn Sunday, President Trump and Joe Biden were both campaigning in Pennsylvania, which could prove to be the decisive state on Election Day. Mr. Trump has tried..
CBS News
Texas State in the southern United States
Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, who appeared in 'The Kids Are All Right,' shot and killed in TexasEddie Hassell, who appeared in the 2010 film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC TV show "Surface," has died after being shot in Texas. He was 30.
USATODAY.com
Trump defends Texas drivers who surrounded Biden bus, while the president’s supporters block traffic in New York and New Jersey.
NYTimes.com
Trump defends Texas drivers who surrounded Biden bus, while president’s supporters block traffic in New York and New Jersey.
NYTimes.com
Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Hollywood braces for Depp ruling, but it's only the end of round oneWhatever the outcome of Monday’s verdict in his blockbuster libel case, the world has not heard the last of Johnny Depp’s tempestuous relationship with Amber..
WorldNews
Judge to give ruling in Johnny Depp libel case
Sia labels Johnny Depp a 'victim' amid ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard
