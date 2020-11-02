Global  
 

Election Day is nearly upon us, drive-thru Texas votes, Johnny Depp's libel suit: 5 things to know Monday

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Election Day is nearly upon us, a ruling is expected in Johnny Depp's libel suit and more news to get your Monday started.
News video: Monday is the last day to vote early

 More than 600,000 Marylanders have taken advantage of early voting and Monday is the last day.

Election Day deals: Get a free Krispy Kreme donut, Planet Fitness workout plus a McDonald's freebie Tuesday

 Free food and discounts are up for grabs on Election Day regardless of whether you have an "I Voted" sticker. Here's where to get freebies and deals.
Trump rally crowd chants "fire Fauci"

 At a late night rally in Miami less than 30 hours before Election Day, the crowd chanted "fire Fauci!" as President Trump insisted Americans wouldn't be hearing..
Will Ohio's 18 electoral votes swing red or blue?

 Ohio has sided with the winner of the presidency in the last 14 elections. 60 Minutes visited the Buckeye State to hear from voters ahead of Election Day 2020.
Trump and Biden set their sights on Pennsylvania

 On Sunday, President Trump and Joe Biden were both campaigning in Pennsylvania, which could prove to be the decisive state on Election Day. Mr. Trump has tried..
Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, who appeared in 'The Kids Are All Right,' shot and killed in Texas

 Eddie Hassell, who appeared in the 2010 film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC TV show "Surface," has died after being shot in Texas. He was 30.
Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes [Video]

Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes

Republicans in Texas faced another setback on Sunday in their attempts to stop votes from being counted. CNN reports the Texas Supreme Court denied a petition by a group of Republicans seeking to invalidate more than 120,000 drive-thru votes in Harris County. It's the second time in recent weeks the state Supreme Court has blocked attempts to dismantle drive-thru voting there. Curbside voting in Harris County is limited to voters with a disability and is located at all polling sites.

Hollywood braces for Depp ruling, but it's only the end of round one

 Whatever the outcome of Monday’s verdict in his blockbuster libel case, the world has not heard the last of Johnny Depp’s tempestuous relationship with Amber..
Judge to give ruling in Johnny Depp libel case [Video]

Judge to give ruling in Johnny Depp libel case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will find out the outcome of his libel case againstThe Sun newspaper on Monday. The paper labelled him a “wife beater”, with thetrial that followed attracting global media attention. The case came to an endin July after three weeks of high drama and claims of violence.

Sia labels Johnny Depp a 'victim' amid ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard [Video]

Sia labels Johnny Depp a 'victim' amid ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard

Sia has voiced her support for Johnny Depp amid his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Some poll locations in Pima County may be different on Election Day [Video]

Some poll locations in Pima County may be different on Election Day

Monday is last day for emergency voting in Arizona

A Look At Early Voting On Second-To-Last Day [Video]

A Look At Early Voting On Second-To-Last Day

Friday is the final day of early voting in Texas.

Vintage Photos Show How Election Day Traditions Have Changed Over the Years [Video]

Vintage Photos Show How Election Day Traditions Have Changed Over the Years

Election day traditions have been changing ever so slightly throughout the years, here are photos and videos to prove it. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Election Day is nearly upon us, drive-thru Texas votes, Johnny Depp's libel suit: 5 things to know Monday

 Election Day is nearly upon us, a ruling is expected in Johnny Depp's libel suit and more news to get your Monday started.
Ruling due in Depp's high-stakes libel suit against tabloid

 A British judge will decide Monday whether a tabloid newspaper defamed Johnny Depp by calling him a “wife beater,” a ruling with huge implications for the...
