Election Day is nearly upon us, drive-thru Texas votes, Johnny Depp's libel suit: 5 things to know Monday

Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes



Republicans in Texas faced another setback on Sunday in their attempts to stop votes from being counted. CNN reports the Texas Supreme Court denied a petition by a group of Republicans seeking to invalidate more than 120,000 drive-thru votes in Harris County. It's the second time in recent weeks the state Supreme Court has blocked attempts to dismantle drive-thru voting there. Curbside voting in Harris County is limited to voters with a disability and is located at all polling sites.

