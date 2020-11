This man died in RCMP custody while a report that might have saved his life sat on a desk Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Two men who were having strokes were thrown into the drunk tank of the same RCMP detachment in recent years. The second man died. But his life might have been saved if recommendations made to the Mounties in the aftermath of the first case had been acted upon. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rescuers save man floating on sea for 10 hours after boat sinks in China



Rescuers saved a man floating on a sea for around 10 hours after a fishing boat sank in southern China. In the video, filmed in the city of Zhangzhou in Fujian Province on September 23, a helicopter.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:57 Published on September 25, 2020

Tweets about this