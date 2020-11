Trial begins for Thunder Bay man accused in trailer-hitch death of First Nations woman Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

More than three years after Barbara Kentner's death, her sisters are hoping for justice in a case that hundreds of First Nations chiefs from across the country see as a test of Canada's commitment to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. 👓 View full article

