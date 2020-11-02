Ryanair warns of ‘challeging few months’ as it reports €197m loss Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Holdings lost €197 million in the six months ended September 30th as the Covid-19 pandemic hit air travel. Revenues at the Irish airline group tumbled 78 per cent to €1.18 billion over the six months - the first half of its financial year - from €5.39 billion during the same period in 2019. The airline lost €197 million in the first half, against a €1.15 billion profit for the same six months last year.


