Ryanair warns of ‘challeging few months’ as it reports €197m loss
Monday, 2 November 2020 () Ryanair Holdings lost €197 million in the six months ended September 30th as the Covid-19 pandemic hit air travel. Revenues at the Irish airline group tumbled 78 per cent to €1.18 billion over the six months - the first half of its financial year - from €5.39 billion during the same period in 2019. The airline lost €197 million in the first half, against a €1.15 billion profit for the same six months last year....
Doctors and nursing staff staged protest in Delhi on October 07 over not getting salary since last few months. They held placards in their hands and raised slogans to demonstrate. One of the protesters..