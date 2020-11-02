Global  
 

UK's Johnson says there is no alternative to lockdown

WorldNews Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
UK's Johnson says there is no alternative to lockdownBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday say there is no alternative but to lock down England as lawmakers prepare to vote on measures to contain a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. After resisting calls for a new national lockdown for most of last month, Johnson announced on...
