Canoe Actor Eddie Hassell dies after Texas carjacking https://t.co/jADLPc5tX6 29 seconds ago Artnewsive Actor Eddie Hassell dies aged 30 after being shot https://t.co/DjcpNfss2l #actor #EddieHassell… https://t.co/6uSlnvmGrT 1 minute ago CB🇺🇸🇺🇸 Eddie Hassell, Actor in ‘The Kids Are All Right’ and ‘Surface,’ Dies at 30 After Being Shot https://t.co/6T26DzemyF 2 minutes ago Fun.Things.Orlando. Police: Eddie Hassell, actor in ‘The Kids Are All Right’ and ‘Surface,’ dies at 30 after being shot… https://t.co/5aDBlmL66L 5 minutes ago Prison Mike Was Eddie out after 9pm in Dallas Texas? Yes he was. One does not simply get out after 9pm in Dallas.… https://t.co/LZaGGAHSIF 6 minutes ago Vancouver Film Eddie Hassell, Actor in ‘Surface’ and ‘The Kids Are All Right,’ Dies at 30 https://t.co/7H1jSSbyXE https://t.co/2RXLl48gwl 7 minutes ago Christine Corcos Eddie Hassell, Actor in ‘Surface’ and ‘The Kids Are All Right,’ Dies at 30 https://t.co/HyrfmsfIIW 9 minutes ago Steve Whichard Eddie Hassell, Actor in ‘The Kids Are All Right’ and ‘Surface,’ Dies at 30 After Being Shot https://t.co/seXDePzlz7 via @variety 10 minutes ago