Ivanka Trump Visits Butler County



Ivanka Trump made a campaign stop in Butler County to try and drum up support for her father's campaign. KDKA's has more from the event. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:50 Published 5 days ago

Sarah Cooper, Maya Rudolph On Creating 'Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine'



Comedian and author Sarah Cooper, whose career skyrocketed this year thanks to her hilarious videos lip-synching to President Trump quotes, now has her own special on Netflix "Sarah Cooper:.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:37 Published 6 days ago