PV Sindhu says Denmark Open was the last straw, says she 'retires' Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has said that not being able to participate in the Denmark Open due to the coronavirus was the last straw as she put up a post saying 'I retire'. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Shuttler PV Sindhu retires... from negativity and fear. See post Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Monday stunned the sports fraternity with a social media post, saying, "I RETIRE". In a lengthy post on Twitter, she said that...

Mid-Day 1 week ago