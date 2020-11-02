Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As the world watches the US election, the appeal of America is diminished

SBS Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
The fantasy of America as a liberal and redemptive global power is fast unravelling.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Economist - Published
News video: Election 2020: What has President Trump done to America?

Election 2020: What has President Trump done to America? 13:38

 In the 2020 election, President Donald Trump will be judged on his handling of the covid-19 pandemic. But what else will be his legacy if he loses? Further content: Find The Economist’s coverage of the US elections: https://econ.st/3mwsMa4 Sign up to The Economist’s weekly “Checks and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India [Video]

US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India

After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 38:46Published
Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election [Video]

Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election

Following the victory in US Presidential election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that protecting democracy takes struggle. "Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published
Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears [Video]

Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published