As the world watches the US election, the appeal of America is diminished

In the 2020 election, President Donald Trump will be judged on his handling of the covid-19 pandemic. But what else will be his legacy if he loses?
Further content:
Find The Economist’s coverage of the US elections: https://econ.st/3mwsMa4
Sign up to The Economist’s weekly “Checks and...
After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 38:46Published