Stephen🌊🌈🧷;📎🥄RevZeal🦻🏻♿️♏️🐝🥁🕶🏳️‍🌈 Will your ballot be safe? Computer experts sound warnings on America's voting machines https://t.co/p9RRBTDEsN via @USATODAY 3 minutes ago

Daddy Bitts RT @aldemocrats: @xenarocks13 @chelywright @xenarocks13 you should plan to vote at your polling place as usual. We will post any updates to… 45 minutes ago

SeCuRe CyBeR Will your ballot be safe? Computer experts sound warnings on America's voting machines https://t.co/3p1Es49Hit 1 hour ago

Djehuty Ma'at-Ra RT @Libertea2012: Will your ballot be safe? Computer experts sound warnings on America's voting machines https://t.co/3LSfPV2StV 1 hour ago

John Fryar RT @usatodayDC: Roughly 14 million voters will go to polls equipped with technology blasted as unreliable and inaccurate for two decades by… 2 hours ago

USA TODAY Politics Roughly 14 million voters will go to polls equipped with technology blasted as unreliable and inaccurate for two de… https://t.co/yogiMp0Fb4 2 hours ago

The Progressive Mind Will your ballot be safe? Computer experts sound warnings on America's voting machines https://t.co/3LSfPV2StV 2 hours ago