Johnny Depp loses libel case against British tabloid The Sun which labelled star a 'wife beater'

Monday, 2 November 2020
The newspaper had called Johnny Depp a "wife beater" in relation to allegations made during his marriage to actress Amber Heard - allegations Depp strenuously denies.
 Johnny Depp has lost his high stakes libel action in the London courts against The Sun newspaper, after they described him as a wife beater, in reference to his ex, Amber Heard.

