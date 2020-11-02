Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bears WR Javon Wims ejected for twice punching Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in head

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected Sunday after he approached Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and repeatedly punched the Saints DB.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chicago Bears Chicago Bears National Football League franchise in Chicago, Illinois

Foles beat Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay [Video]

Foles beat Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay

Nick Foles lead the Chicago Bears to a 20-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:30Published
Allen Robinson Reportedly Asks Bears to Trade Him [Video]

Allen Robinson Reportedly Asks Bears to Trade Him

On Tuesday, Robinson removed all mention of the Chicago Bears from his social media channels.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

C. J. Gardner-Johnson C. J. Gardner-Johnson American football safety

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Bears' Javon Wims punches Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson twice out of nowhere, ejected from game

 Wims punched Gardner-Johnson and was ejected in the third quarter of Saints-Bears
CBS Sports Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this