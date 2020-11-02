Global  
 

Coronavirus: Germany restricts social life in 'lockdown light'

BBC News Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Tighter rules aim to curb Germany's Covid surge, but France's lockdown is tougher.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million 02:19

 Non-essential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for a short list of reasons.

Germany enters 'lockdown light' in bid to curb rise in COVID infections [Video]

Germany enters 'lockdown light' in bid to curb rise in COVID infections

Germany began a month-long partial lockdown on Monday as part of efforts to curb the momentum of the coronavirus that has infected half a million people across the country.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:24Published

Europe’s virus woes multiply with leaders drifting to lockdowns

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson became Europe’s latest leader to retreat from a no-lockdown pledge, faced with a virus pandemic that’s wreaking havoc on..
WorldNews

Angela Merkel’s party to decide her successor in January

 The next leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) will be decided in mid-January, the party announced on Saturday. The..
WorldNews

German politician: 'Erdogan pours fuel on fire and supports terrorism'

 Foreign affairs expert in the opposition German Green Party, Cem Ozdemir, accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of promoting Islamic terrorism in..
WorldNews

Governments need to explain COVID prevention measures more thoroughly, says health expert [Video]

Governments need to explain COVID prevention measures more thoroughly, says health expert

As European countries go into lockdown, one health expert tells Euronews that governments aren't effectively communicating their COVID strategy. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:24Published

Rangers suspend two players for Covid-19 breach

 Rangers have suspended Jordan Jones and George Edmundson for "breaching Covid regulations", the club has confirmed.
BBC News
Visitors gather at Mangaluru beach after reopening, COVID fear disappears [Video]

Visitors gather at Mangaluru beach after reopening, COVID fear disappears

With the permission of state government, beaches in Mangaluru reopen for public on November 02 after the gap of almost 7 months due to COVID pandemic. Visitors flock to Panambur Beach to spend good time after a sabbatical. One of the tourists said, "Corona won't stop in future. But one needs to enjoy life, so we came here today. Staying inside isn't good as one gets depressed."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

France, Germany Among European Countries Imposing New Restrictions As Second Wave of COVID [Video]

France, Germany Among European Countries Imposing New Restrictions As Second Wave of COVID

France is implementing a nationwide lockdown starting Friday.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 01:00Published
France, Germany under fresh lockdowns, strict but less severe | Oneindia News [Video]

France, Germany under fresh lockdowns, strict but less severe | Oneindia News

France and Germany have entered into lockdowns as another wave of the coronavirus threatens to put severe strain on hospital resources. France will begin a four-week lockdown on Friday and it will last..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published
New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge [Video]

New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge

Germany announced plans to shut down large swathes of public life for a month on Wednesday while France prepared to tighten controls further as COVID surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published

Tiziana Life Sciences announces initiation of COVID-19 trial of nasally administered Foralumab in Brazil; data expected by the end of the year  

 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA, LON:TILS) has begun a clinical study of the nasally administered use of its monoclonal antibody, Foralumab, in the...
Proactive Investors

The 12 Narendra Modi ministers who tested positive for COVID-19

 The *COVID-19* pandemic has been running rampant in India for at least seven months, changing our way of life, society and business. It has killed more than 12...
Mid-Day

Trains and finance hit by Covid, ashes await moksha at Haridwar

 In Covid-19 lockdown and different phases of unlock, even the deceased are forced indoors, waiting in storage canisters for moksha. Ashes of some 150 people, out...
IndiaTimes


