Coronavirus: Germany restricts social life in 'lockdown light'

Visitors gather at Mangaluru beach after reopening, COVID fear disappears



With the permission of state government, beaches in Mangaluru reopen for public on November 02 after the gap of almost 7 months due to COVID pandemic. Visitors flock to Panambur Beach to spend good time after a sabbatical. One of the tourists said, "Corona won't stop in future. But one needs to enjoy life, so we came here today. Staying inside isn't good as one gets depressed."

