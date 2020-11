You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020: Languishing at bottom, CSK and RR set for fierce battle in Abu Dhabi



Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 19. RR squad left their hotel from Dubai for today's game. On the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:43 Published 2 weeks ago CSK head coach credits Dhawan's aggressive batting for DC's 5 wicket win



Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 17. Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming said that if we would have got Dhawan earlier, it.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago Sam Curran very good addition to us: CSK Coach



Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gets a much needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thump SRH by.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this