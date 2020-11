You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Seems only Maharashtra & West Bengal have Governors’: Sanjay Raut lashes out



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Governors of Maharashtra & West Bengal. Sanjay Raut said that Governors are the political agents of the President as they do political work. Raut.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:20 Published 2 weeks ago Watch: Sanjay Raut counters Governor Koshyari over ‘secular’ jibe at Uddhav



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut responded to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s “secular” comment. Raut said the prime minister, President, governor, chief ministers taking oath have to.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:29 Published 3 weeks ago Governor Vs CM Uddhav spar over reopening of temples; BJP holds protests



Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are engaged in a war of words over the issue of reopening places of worship in the state. After Governor Koshyari wrote to.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:30 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Koshyari should speak to Karnataka Guv over Belgaum dispute: Sena The shiv sena on november 2 said maharashtra governor bhagat singh koshyari should speak to his karnataka counterpart in “strong words” about the all

Hindu 44 minutes ago





Tweets about this