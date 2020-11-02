|
'I appreciate the advice': After crowd chants 'Fire Fauci!' Trump says to wait until after the election
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
"Let me wait 'til a little bit after the election, please," Trump told the crowd, which had started a resounding chant of "fire Fauci!"
