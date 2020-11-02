Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I appreciate the advice': After crowd chants 'Fire Fauci!' Trump says to wait until after the election

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
"Let me wait 'til a little bit after the election, please," Trump told the crowd, which had started a resounding chant of "fire Fauci!"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert

Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert 00:57

 US President Donald Trump has suggested he will fire the country’s topinfectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday’s election.Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Mr Trump expressedfrustration that surging cases of the coronavirus that has killed more than230,000...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump blasts Dr. Anthony Fauci after he criticizes the administration's COVID-19 response

 In a late night speech two days before the November 3 election, President Trump criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and appeared to openly ponder firing him after the..
CBS News

Trump demands winner declared on Election Day, signals possible legal action if results not known

 President Trump suggested over the weekend that his campaign could challenge the results of the upcoming presidential election. The comments came as he held five..
CBS News
FBI investigates claims Trump fans swarmed Biden campaign bus [Video]

FBI investigates claims Trump fans swarmed Biden campaign bus

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:30Published

Eye Opener: Trump, Biden in final sprint of presidential election

 President Trump hinted that he'll challenge the results of the election as he and Joe Biden entered the final sprint of the race for the White House. Also, Mr...
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert [Video]

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

President Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most..

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 00:49Published
Trump suggests he might fire Fauci post-election [Video]

Trump suggests he might fire Fauci post-election

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested early on Monday that he might seek to fire a highly respected member of his coronavirus task force, Anthony Fauci, after he further criticized Trump's handling of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published
Trump mocks Biden while crowd chants 'Lock him up' [Video]

Trump mocks Biden while crowd chants 'Lock him up'

Donald Trump has ridiculed election rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona,while a crowd called for the Democratic presidential candidate to be 'lockedup'. Mr Trump was addressing a rally in the last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Crowd chants Fire Fauci, Trump says after election

 President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday's election. Trump made the...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The AgeUpworthyNYTimes.comTelegraph.co.ukSeattlePI.com

Senior Orthodox rabbis endorse Donald Trump

 Six top religious-Zionist rabbis said Trump’s re-election was a matter of life and death, criticize Biden for intent to rejoin the Iranian nuclear deal.
Jerusalem Post

Trump admits plan to challenge election result as soon as polls close

 President says voters should have got their ballots in already
Upworthy Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Tweets about this

soulflytribe99

Dåniel J. Wisniewski @icecube I can't speak for Ice-Cube but the answer is not Biden or Democrats. They have you on the anti-Trump trai… https://t.co/QcNecAA8Rt 6 days ago