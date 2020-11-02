Global  
 

Hurricane Eta threatens to bring 'catastrophic' damage to Central America

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Rapid strengthening of Eta was possible, and forecasters said the system could be a major hurricane before its expected landfall early Tuesday.
"Devastating" Hurricane Eta heading for Central America

 Forecasters say late-season storm likely to bring 115 mph winds and as much as almost three feet of rain to some spots in Nicaragua.
CBS News

Migrant Children From Other Countries Are Being Expelled Into Mexico

 Children from Central America are being sent to Mexico, where they may have no family to retrieve them. An internal email said the transfers violated the..
NYTimes.com

