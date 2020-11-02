Hurricane Eta threatens to bring 'catastrophic' damage to Central America

Forecasters say late-season storm likely to bring 115 mph winds and as much as almost three feet of rain to some spots in Nicaragua.

Children from Central America are being sent to Mexico, where they may have no family to retrieve them. An internal email said the transfers violated the..

Strong Wind Makes Power Pole Tilt While Hurricane Hits U.S. State



A hurricane hit a city in the U.S. State of Texas, causing havoc. The strong wind made a power pole tilt and sway, leaving the city out of electricity. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:18 Published 3 weeks ago

Sally brings 'historic and catastrophic' flooding



[NFA] Sally, which made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm, brought what the U.S. National Hurricane Center called "historic and catastrophic" flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast. This.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:56 Published on September 16, 2020