|
Joe Biden Leading in Key Swing States as Campaign Comes to a Close
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Recent polling numbers show Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to do well in the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Florida although Florida remains a tossup. A CNN poll released Saturday also contained good news for Biden. He led...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:10Published
Undeterred by Coronavirus Pandemic, Americans Prepare to Render Verdict on TrumpPresident Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep..
NYTimes.com
Undeterred by Pandemic, Americans Prepare to Render Verdict on TrumpPresident Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep..
NYTimes.com
Biden pitches to Pittsburgh's Black votersJoe Biden is telling Black voters in Pittsburgh to turn out to help him win the all-important state of Pennsylvania. Speaking at an outdoor rally in Homewood,..
USATODAY.com
Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:43Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Why the 2020 election is unprecedented
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:24Published
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:48Published
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Some Regions Still Experience Slow Delivery of Mail BallotsIn the final days of voting, the Postal Service is struggling to ensure timely delivery of ballots in parts of key battleground states like Pennsylvania and..
NYTimes.com
Voters' perspective from battleground statesOur CBS News national correspondents talk to three major voting groups that hold the key to victory for Joe Biden or President Trump in Pennsylvania, Florida and..
CBS News
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
The final week in polls: Trump eats into Biden's leads in Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and PennsylvaniaThe final polls show the race between Trump and Biden has tightened since mid-October, both nationally and in the critical battleground states.
USATODAY.com
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 MinutesOhio voters on who they're backing in 2020; Arizona's move from Republican stronghold to swing state in play for Democrats; Inside the country's first COVID-19..
CBS News
11/1/2020: Ask Ohio, Arizona Counts, The First OutbreakOhio voters on who they're backing in 2020; Then, Arizona's move from Republican stronghold to swing state in play for Democrats; And, Inside the country's first..
CBS News
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
U.S. battles coronavirus surge as states see record new casesWisconsin is facing one of the biggest COVID-19 surges in the country. Nearly a third of test results are now coming back positive and hospitalizations are up..
CBS News
U.S. businesses board up ahead of election
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:00Published
$2m bail for teen accused in Wisconsin shootingsA Wisconsin court commissioner on Monday set bail for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest at $2 million, setting aside pleas..
USATODAY.com
Bail set at $2 million for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused in fatal Kenosha shootingsKyle Rittenhouse has been accused of killing two people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August.
USATODAY.com
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Jeffrey Epstein's Infamous Palm Beach House Set for DemolitionJeffrey Epstein's old home is getting an extreme makeover ... the infamous compound where he sexually assaulted many of his young victims will be torn down...
TMZ.com
Florida spends millions on cybersecurity after 2016 hacks of election offices
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:35Published
USPS taking longer to return mail-in ballots in key swing states, including Florida
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:13Published
Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:22Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this