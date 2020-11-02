Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Leading in Key Swing States as Campaign Comes to a Close

WorldNews Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden Leading in Key Swing States as Campaign Comes to a CloseRecent polling numbers show Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to do well in the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Florida although Florida remains a tossup. A CNN poll released Saturday also contained good news for Biden. He led...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Trump's five-rally day: a sign of panic?

Trump's five-rally day: a sign of panic? 02:59

 The President has been criss-crossing the US in the final days of the campaign as he battles Joe Biden for key swing states.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states [Video]

Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a final push to sway over voters in battleground states, on the eve of Election Day.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:10Published

Undeterred by Coronavirus Pandemic, Americans Prepare to Render Verdict on Trump

 President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep..
NYTimes.com

Undeterred by Pandemic, Americans Prepare to Render Verdict on Trump

 President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep..
NYTimes.com

Biden pitches to Pittsburgh's Black voters

 Joe Biden is telling Black voters in Pittsburgh to turn out to help him win the all-important state of Pennsylvania. Speaking at an outdoor rally in Homewood,..
USATODAY.com
Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas [Video]

Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas

A federal judge in Texas on Monday struck down a controversial bid by Republicans to throw out more than 120,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Why the 2020 election is unprecedented [Video]

Why the 2020 election is unprecedented

As a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records comes to a close, Reuters Polling Editor Chris Kahn explains what makes this presidential election unlike any other.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [Video]

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:48Published

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Some Regions Still Experience Slow Delivery of Mail Ballots

 In the final days of voting, the Postal Service is struggling to ensure timely delivery of ballots in parts of key battleground states like Pennsylvania and..
NYTimes.com

Voters' perspective from battleground states

 Our CBS News national correspondents talk to three major voting groups that hold the key to victory for Joe Biden or President Trump in Pennsylvania, Florida and..
CBS News

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

The final week in polls: Trump eats into Biden's leads in Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and Pennsylvania

 The final polls show the race between Trump and Biden has tightened since mid-October, both nationally and in the critical battleground states.
USATODAY.com

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

 Ohio voters on who they're backing in 2020; Arizona's move from Republican stronghold to swing state in play for Democrats; Inside the country's first COVID-19..
CBS News

11/1/2020: Ask Ohio, Arizona Counts, The First Outbreak

 Ohio voters on who they're backing in 2020; Then, Arizona's move from Republican stronghold to swing state in play for Democrats; And, Inside the country's first..
CBS News

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

U.S. battles coronavirus surge as states see record new cases

 Wisconsin is facing one of the biggest COVID-19 surges in the country. Nearly a third of test results are now coming back positive and hospitalizations are up..
CBS News
U.S. businesses board up ahead of election [Video]

U.S. businesses board up ahead of election

Shops and businesses in major cities across the United States covered their windows with plywood on Monday in anticipation of unrest connected to Election Day. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

$2m bail for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

 A Wisconsin court commissioner on Monday set bail for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest at $2 million, setting aside pleas..
USATODAY.com

Bail set at $2 million for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused in fatal Kenosha shootings

 Kyle Rittenhouse has been accused of killing two people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August.
USATODAY.com

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Jeffrey Epstein's Infamous Palm Beach House Set for Demolition

 Jeffrey Epstein's old home is getting an extreme makeover ... the infamous compound where he sexually assaulted many of his young victims will be torn down...
TMZ.com
Florida spends millions on cybersecurity after 2016 hacks of election offices [Video]

Florida spends millions on cybersecurity after 2016 hacks of election offices

After hackers targeted Florida county election offices in 2016, the state invested millions to upgrade election security.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 03:35Published
USPS taking longer to return mail-in ballots in key swing states, including Florida [Video]

USPS taking longer to return mail-in ballots in key swing states, including Florida

With just one day before the election, many mail-in ballots in swing states are at risk of not being counted. The United States Postal Service is reporting moving fewer ballots on-time, including right here in Florida.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:13Published
Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day [Video]

Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day

What should you be watching for and what are the different scenarios that could play out? Our Washington correspondent Joe St. George tonight tracking the race for the White House.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:22Published

Related videos from verified sources

Biden campaign in several states ahead of Election Day [Video]

Biden campaign in several states ahead of Election Day

The Biden campaign was in several states today ahead of Election Day.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:47Published
Presidential Candidates Make Final Campaign Stops On Eve Of Election Day [Video]

Presidential Candidates Make Final Campaign Stops On Eve Of Election Day

Natalie Brand reports on President Trump and former VP Biden campaign in battleground states before Election Day (11-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:45Published
Former President Barack Obama Holds Election Eve Rally In Miami To Help Joe Biden [Video]

Former President Barack Obama Holds Election Eve Rally In Miami To Help Joe Biden

CBS4's Ty Russell has more on the former president's speech to help out his former VP Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:11Published

Tweets about this

CjMussy

AlwaysAndNever9 RT @TMZ: Jeffrey Epstein's Infamous Palm Beach House Set for Demolition https://t.co/ZiU7cg92G1 2 minutes ago

flyingeze

Flying Eze Jeffrey Epstein's Infamous Palm Beach House Set for Demolition https://t.co/Ed0AGcphr4 #Entertainment 22 minutes ago

EmaCornaCopia

1 DAY TO VOTE #BIDENHARRISLANDSLIDE NYC pad should get the same treatment. Tear that***DOWN. Jeffrey Epstein's Infamous Palm Beach House Set for Dem… https://t.co/u4JIocKgtP 22 minutes ago

OpeningDayNFL

Opening Day Game Jeffrey Epstein's Infamous Palm Beach House Set for Demolition https://t.co/vG62pUldXY 22 minutes ago

ianpuddick

Ian Puddick RT @mwalkerdine: MAJOR BREAKING NEWS - Jeffrey Epstein's Infamous Palm Beach House In Florida Set for Demolition @CathyCathyfox 27 minutes ago