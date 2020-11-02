Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states

WorldNews Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key statesUS President Donald Trump hunts for support in four battleground states on Monday while Democratic rival Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania and Ohio during the final day of campaigning in their race for the White House. The Republican Trump trails Biden in national opinion polls ahead of Tuesday's Election Day. But the race in swing states is seen as close enough that Trump could still piece together the 270 votes needed to prevail in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner. Trump, aiming to avoid becoming the first incumbent president to lose re-election since fellow Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992, will hold five rallies on Monday in North Carolina, Pennsylvania,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Lil Pump Stumps at Trump Rally, John Legend & Lady Gaga for Biden

 President Trump and Joe Biden brought in some of their famous friends to close out election eve ... but it was Trump who might need some reacquainting with his..
TMZ.com

Judge blocks Trump's "public charge" wealth test for green cards

 The so-called "public charge" rule gives officials more power to deny green card petitions from applicants determined to be likely to use public benefits.
CBS News

Democrats hope to flip North Carolina for first time in 12 years

 Democrats are hoping to flip North Carolina back to blue for the first time since 2008, and just the second time in nearly 50 years. Recent polls show President..
CBS News

Presidential candidates make final pitches to voters in key battleground states

 Election Day in-person voting is underway, as voters nationwide choose who they want n the White House for the next four years. Control of the House and Senate..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Why Pennsylvania is so crucial to outcome of 2020 presidential election

 President Trump and Joe Biden held a combined four campaign events in Pennsylvania on Monday alone, vying for the state's crucial 20 electoral votes. It's one of..
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Pennsylvania voters head to polls as race tightens in key state

 One voter who spoke to CBS News said they got in line at a Philadelphia voting center at 5:45 a.m.
CBS News

Trump, Biden hope for large turnout in Pennsylvania

 Eyes are on the state of Pennsylvania Tuesday as its 20 electoral votes will be critical in the presidential election. Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains..
CBS News

Biden makes final Election Day push in battleground state of Pennsylvania

 As Election Day arrives, former Vice President Joe Biden will make his final push for votes in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, holding rallies in..
CBS News
'Vote like your life depends on it' says Lady Gaga at Biden rally [Video]

'Vote like your life depends on it' says Lady Gaga at Biden rally

Pop singer Lady Gaga appeared at Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden's drive-in election rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday evening.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:32Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Will Democrats expand their control in the House? Here are the races and surprises to watch

 Democrats are trying to flip key Republican strongholds, as the election remains close between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Live Election Day coverage: Trump and Biden must now wait for the voters to have their say

 Today is the day. It's Election Day and President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will now wait for the votes to be counted.
USATODAY.com

Ohio Ohio State in the Midwestern United States

Trump and Biden spend the night before Election Day in key battleground states

 President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground states. The president held rallies in North Carolina,..
CBS News
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [Video]

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:48Published

Biden slams Trump for comments about COVID, Fauci

 Joe Biden slammed president Donald Trump over Trump's recent comments about COVID-19 and the nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, as he..
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Texas judge rejects Republican effort to discount votes [Video]

Texas judge rejects Republican effort to discount votes

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:35Published

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

 HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday rejected another last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were..
WorldNews

Can Republicans hold on to the Senate majority? Here's how Democrats could win control from the GOP.

 It might not be clear Tuesday which party won a Senate majority because vote tallies could take days to finalize because of mail-in ballots volume.
USATODAY.com

US Election 2020: Americans to vote in most divisive poll in decades

 Americans are set to vote in one of the most divisive presidential elections in decades, pitting incumbent Republican Donald Trump against his Democratic..
WorldNews

Electoral college Electoral college Set of electors who are selected to elect a candidate to a particular office

Biden Surges Past The Necessary 270 Electoral College Votes Needed To Win In Most Recent Outlook [Video]

Biden Surges Past The Necessary 270 Electoral College Votes Needed To Win In Most Recent Outlook

Presidential nominee Joe Biden is surging past Donald Trump in the battle for the White House. With less than four weeks to go until Election Day, Biden is pulling ahead of Trump in the latest Electoral College survey. According to CNN, the Democratic presidential nominee has crossed the necessary 270 electoral college vote threshold. Adding up the states that are currently rated in his camp and those leaning left, it brings his total to 290 electoral votes.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan [Video]

Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan

Stretching into the early hours Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push for re-election in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he held his final campaign rally four years ago. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:52Published

North Carolina expects few votes to remain uncounted on election night.

 President Trump visited North Carolina, one of the most closely watched battleground states, again on Monday.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Flubs Rapper's Name In Final Push [Video]

Trump Flubs Rapper's Name In Final Push

On Monday, President Donald Trump held a late night rally in Grand Rapids Michigan. Trump had a special guest star: rapper Lil Pump. The President mistakenly called him "Little Pimp" when bringing him..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:27Published
These States Are Most Likely To Wear A Mask [Video]

These States Are Most Likely To Wear A Mask

Mandates about mask wearing changes from state to state. A national poll by Slickdeals shows which states are the most likely to wear masks in public.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:59Published
Not Adhering to Polling Place Dress Codes Can Result in Being Turned Away. [Video]

Not Adhering to Polling Place Dress Codes Can Result in Being Turned Away.

According to Fox News, many states prohibit campaigning at polling places within 100 feet of the polls.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

North Carolina can count votes received 9 days after Election Day, Supreme Court rules

 The Supreme Court allowed the counting of ballots in North Carolina received up to nine days after the election as long as the ballots...
Upworthy

If 2020 is like 2000, Trump believes he's got the votes

If 2020 is like 2000, Trump believes he's got the votes WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 81 million Americans have already voted in the presidential election, but President Donald Trump thinks he can count on one hand...
WorldNews

Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states

Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states US President Donald Trump hunts for support in four battleground states on Monday while Democratic rival Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania and Ohio during the...
WorldNews


Tweets about this