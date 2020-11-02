Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states
US President Donald Trump hunts for support in four battleground states on Monday while Democratic rival Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania and Ohio during the final day of campaigning in their race for the White House. The Republican Trump trails Biden in national opinion polls ahead of Tuesday's Election Day. But the race in swing states is seen as close enough that Trump could still piece together the 270 votes needed to prevail in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner. Trump, aiming to avoid becoming the first incumbent president to lose re-election since fellow Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992, will hold five rallies on Monday in North Carolina, Pennsylvania,...
Lil Pump Stumps at Trump Rally, John Legend & Lady Gaga for BidenPresident Trump and Joe Biden brought in some of their famous friends to close out election eve ... but it was Trump who might need some reacquainting with his..
Judge blocks Trump's "public charge" wealth test for green cardsThe so-called "public charge" rule gives officials more power to deny green card petitions from applicants determined to be likely to use public benefits.
Democrats hope to flip North Carolina for first time in 12 yearsDemocrats are hoping to flip North Carolina back to blue for the first time since 2008, and just the second time in nearly 50 years. Recent polls show President..
Presidential candidates make final pitches to voters in key battleground statesElection Day in-person voting is underway, as voters nationwide choose who they want n the White House for the next four years. Control of the House and Senate..
Why Pennsylvania is so crucial to outcome of 2020 presidential electionPresident Trump and Joe Biden held a combined four campaign events in Pennsylvania on Monday alone, vying for the state's crucial 20 electoral votes. It's one of..
Pennsylvania voters head to polls as race tightens in key stateOne voter who spoke to CBS News said they got in line at a Philadelphia voting center at 5:45 a.m.
Trump, Biden hope for large turnout in PennsylvaniaEyes are on the state of Pennsylvania Tuesday as its 20 electoral votes will be critical in the presidential election. Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains..
Biden makes final Election Day push in battleground state of PennsylvaniaAs Election Day arrives, former Vice President Joe Biden will make his final push for votes in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, holding rallies in..
'Vote like your life depends on it' says Lady Gaga at Biden rally
Will Democrats expand their control in the House? Here are the races and surprises to watchDemocrats are trying to flip key Republican strongholds, as the election remains close between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
Live Election Day coverage: Trump and Biden must now wait for the voters to have their sayToday is the day. It's Election Day and President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will now wait for the votes to be counted.
Trump and Biden spend the night before Election Day in key battleground statesPresident Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground states. The president held rallies in North Carolina,..
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish
Biden slams Trump for comments about COVID, FauciJoe Biden slammed president Donald Trump over Trump's recent comments about COVID-19 and the nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, as he..
Texas judge rejects Republican effort to discount votes
Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votesHOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday rejected another last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were..
Can Republicans hold on to the Senate majority? Here's how Democrats could win control from the GOP.It might not be clear Tuesday which party won a Senate majority because vote tallies could take days to finalize because of mail-in ballots volume.
US Election 2020: Americans to vote in most divisive poll in decadesAmericans are set to vote in one of the most divisive presidential elections in decades, pitting incumbent Republican Donald Trump against his Democratic..
Biden Surges Past The Necessary 270 Electoral College Votes Needed To Win In Most Recent Outlook
Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan
North Carolina expects few votes to remain uncounted on election night.President Trump visited North Carolina, one of the most closely watched battleground states, again on Monday.
