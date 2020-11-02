Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states

Biden Surges Past The Necessary 270 Electoral College Votes Needed To Win In Most Recent Outlook



Presidential nominee Joe Biden is surging past Donald Trump in the battle for the White House. With less than four weeks to go until Election Day, Biden is pulling ahead of Trump in the latest Electoral College survey. According to CNN, the Democratic presidential nominee has crossed the necessary 270 electoral college vote threshold. Adding up the states that are currently rated in his camp and those leaning left, it brings his total to 290 electoral votes.

