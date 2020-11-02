Even if Donald Trump loses the election, the US isn't going to heal any time soon Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Even if Even if Donald Trump loses, his base will not desert him. Those Maga caps, Trump-branded jackets and gun-butt decals are precious symbols for an estimated 30% of Americans. The “real” America belongs to them; if the election turns out wrong, the base will go to extremes to get it back. In a country of more than 300 million, 30% of people is a lot of extremists. Trump’s base is in part trying to work out how to use its whiteness as a political tool, conveying purity and nostalgic wholesomeness as well as skin colour. Excluding outsiders – as when Trump called Mexican migrants “rapists” and “criminal cheats” – and segregating people of colour inside the country are justified for the same... 👓 View full article

