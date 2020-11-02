|
Johnny Depp loses libel battle against The Sun over ‘wife beater’ claims
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Johnny Depp has lost his libel battle against the publisher of The Sun newspaper over an article which claimed he was a “wife beater”. The Pirates of the Caribbean star sought to sue the tabloid's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over the 2018 article, which...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:56Published
Actor Johnny Depp loses libel lawsuit in London courtA London court has ruled against actor Johnny Depp in a libel lawsuit. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports for CBSN.
CBS News
Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:43Published
Amber Heard Probably Didn't Poop in Johnny Depp's Bed, Judge RulesAn infamous claim Amber Heard dropped a deuce in her and Johnny Depp's bed has been shot down as unlikely by none other than a judge, but the truth may never be..
TMZ.com
Reaction to Johnny Depp libel verdict
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:23Published
News UK British newspaper publisher and wholly owned subsidiary of the American mass media conglomerate News Corp
The Sun (United Kingdom) Tabloid newspaper from the United Kingdom and Ireland
Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case over ‘Wife Beater' Claim
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:26Published
Johnny Depp loses libel case against British tabloid that branded him a 'wife beater' to Amber HeardA 2018 article in British tabloid The Sun that branded Johnny Depp a "wife beater" was not libelous, a judge ruled Monday morning.
USATODAY.com
William 'tested positive for coronavirus in April'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
Dan Wootton
Nigerian naira Currency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this