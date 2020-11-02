Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnny Depp loses libel battle against The Sun over ‘wife beater’ claims

WorldNews Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Johnny Depp loses libel battle against The Sun over ‘wife beater’ claimsJohnny Depp has lost his libel battle against the publisher of The Sun newspaper over an article which claimed he was a “wife beater”. The Pirates of the Caribbean star sought to sue the tabloid's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over the 2018 article, which...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun over ‘wife beater’ article

Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun over ‘wife beater’ article 00:55

 Actor Johnny Depp has lost his High Court libel action against The Sunnewspaper over an article which labelled him a “wife beater”.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced [Video]

Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced

Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence Jess Phillips says the outcome of Johnny Depp's libel case "sends the right message to the country" that victims of domestic violence should come forward and will not be silenced. Mr Depp lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:56Published

Actor Johnny Depp loses libel lawsuit in London court

 A London court has ruled against actor Johnny Depp in a libel lawsuit. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports for CBSN.
CBS News
Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says [Video]

Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says

Criminal defence specialist and media lawyer Mark Stevens says Johnny Depp's will be "indelibly marked as a wife beater" after losing his libel case against The Sun. Mr Stevens added any appeal against the court's decision would be a "hopeless and hapless" effort. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:43Published

Amber Heard Probably Didn't Poop in Johnny Depp's Bed, Judge Rules

 An infamous claim Amber Heard dropped a deuce in her and Johnny Depp's bed has been shot down as unlikely by none other than a judge, but the truth may never be..
TMZ.com
Reaction to Johnny Depp libel verdict [Video]

Reaction to Johnny Depp libel verdict

Reaction as actor Johnny Depp loses his High Court libel action against TheSun newspaper over an article that labelled him a “wife beater”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:23Published

News UK News UK British newspaper publisher and wholly owned subsidiary of the American mass media conglomerate News Corp


The Sun (United Kingdom) The Sun (United Kingdom) Tabloid newspaper from the United Kingdom and Ireland

Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case over ‘Wife Beater' Claim [Video]

Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case over ‘Wife Beater' Claim

Johnny Depp has lost a high profile libel case against The Sun over an article published in 2018 calling him a "wife beater". The fifty-seven-year-old actor sued the paper after it claimed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, a claim he denies. Judge Mr Justice Nicol said The Sun had proved the article to be "substantially true". The trial was heard over 16 days in July at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #TheSun Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

Johnny Depp loses libel case against British tabloid that branded him a 'wife beater' to Amber Heard

 A 2018 article in British tabloid The Sun that branded Johnny Depp a "wife beater" was not libelous, a judge ruled Monday morning.
USATODAY.com
William 'tested positive for coronavirus in April' [Video]

William 'tested positive for coronavirus in April'

The Duke of Cambridge tested positive for coronavirus in April, it hasemerged. The Sun newspaper said William continued with his telephone and videoengagements, and told one observer he had not wanted to worry anyone. Whencontacted on Sunday, Kensington Palace declined to comment but did not denythe report.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Dan Wootton Dan Wootton


Nigerian naira Nigerian naira Currency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun [Video]

Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun

A judge has ruled that The Sun's article on allegations that Depp was violent towards his ex-wife was "substantially true".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:31Published
Johnny Depp Loses ‘Wife Beater’ Libel Trial Against the Sun [Video]

Johnny Depp Loses ‘Wife Beater’ Libel Trial Against the Sun

Johnny Depp Loses ‘Wife Beater’ Libel Trial Against the Sun

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:10Published
Depp lost all likeability over libel case, says talent boss [Video]

Depp lost all likeability over libel case, says talent boss

InterTalent Chairman Jonathan Shalit says Johnny Depp will never again have the "same persona, visilibility or likeability" he once had. The actor lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnny Depp loses libel battle against The Sun over ‘wife beater’ claims

Johnny Depp loses libel battle against The Sun over ‘wife beater’ claims Johnny Depp has lost his libel battle against the publisher of The Sun newspaper over an article which claimed he was a “wife beater”. The Pirates of the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Japan TodayPinkNewsIndiaTimesSeattlePI.comBelfast TelegraphDaily RecordUSATODAY.comeuronewsRadar Online

U.K. court rules against Johnny Depp in libel action

 A British court ruled Monday against Johnny Depp in his libel case against the owner of the Sun tabloid newspaper, which labelled him a "wife beater."
CBC.ca Also reported by •IndiaTimesJust JaredSeattlePI.comBelfast TelegraphDaily Record

Tweets about this

alexgon4

Alejandro González⚡️ RT @SkyNews: Johnny Depp has lost his libel claim against the publishers of The Sun. @SkyNewsAdele has the latest with the judge's summary… 29 seconds ago

robleamusic

Robert Leach Johnny Depp Loses Court Case Against Newspaper That Called Him a ‘Wife Beater’ https://t.co/SAx0hPuDq1 2 minutes ago

1871red

Rachel Werd RT @MyGrindelwald: The Internet's Demanding Justice For Johnny Depp After He Loses Legal Battle #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/VO4pnAr… 2 minutes ago

socialitelife

SOCIALITE LIFE #JohnnyDepp has lost a libel case against #TheSun newspaper and executive editor Dan Wootton after a lengthy legal… https://t.co/qysc1r8KIn 3 minutes ago

Silent_Hill_1

Someone Else 私は自分ではない RT @Vara_Dark: Johnny Depp Loses His Libel Case As Activist Judge Says "Poor Amber Heard" The WHOLE TIME - https://t.co/CwLMSgFUxp https://… 4 minutes ago

Shane__McC

The Real Slim Shaney He should appeal. Johnny Depp loses UK libel case against the publisher of The Sun https://t.co/Un8cKxnTMX 4 minutes ago

trtworld

TRT World Johnny Depp loses high-stakes libel case against The Sun tabloid newspaper for labelling him a “wife beater” https://t.co/YWCe5h9Nyl 5 minutes ago

CovelNeptune

Ze Li 🇨🇦 RT @5RB: Johnny Depp loses “wife beater” libel claim against The Sun and Dan Wootton. 5RB’s David Sherborne and Kate Wilson acted for Depp;… 5 minutes ago