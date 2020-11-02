Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Negative interest rates: two dividend stocks I’ve bought to earn 3%

WorldNews Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Negative interest rates: two dividend stocks I’ve bought to earn 3%Recently, there’s been a great deal of talk about negative interest rates. A lot of people are worried. Negative rates will make it even harder to build wealth. Personally, I’m not too concerned about negative interest rates. Why? I simply don’t keep a lot of my wealth in cash savings. Sure, I keep a little bit of cash on hand for liquidity and emergencies. However, the rest of my money goes into assets that have the potential to generate strong, above-inflation returns and help me build long-term wealth. Dividend stocks are one asset class I invest in. These pay me income on a regular basis. This income is generally far higher than the income I’d receive if I put that money in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

5 Biggest Dow Losers Tuesday as Tailwinds Can't Push Stocks Higher [Video]

5 Biggest Dow Losers Tuesday as Tailwinds Can't Push Stocks Higher

Two major tailwinds couldn't boost risk sentiment.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:50Published
Interest Rates On Savings Accounts Are Pathetic. Here's Why You Should Still Have One [Video]

Interest Rates On Savings Accounts Are Pathetic. Here's Why You Should Still Have One

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Federal Reserve has lowered the federal funds rate. According to Business Insider, that means high-yield savings account rates are going down, too. In..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Bank of England negative rates hint rocks pound [Video]

Bank of England negative rates hint rocks pound

Sterling took a hit Thursday after Bank of England policymakers said they had been studying how to introduce negative rates. Julian Satterthwaite reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published