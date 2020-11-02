Global  
 

'Unfair' Donald Trump can't complain: Imagine if another candidate acted like he does

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Our View: Have voters finally reached their limit? Are they prepared to bring down the curtain on the Trump show? Tune in.
News video: Trump OR Biden: Who is better for India as US President? | Oneindia News

Trump OR Biden: Who is better for India as US President? | Oneindia News 02:34

 US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi have publicly shared much bonhomie. Before this, the Modi Obama friendship hit the headlines too when the former us pres became the first american pres to visit india as the chief guest at the rday parade. Obama's vice president...

US election: The poll result may be delayed. That's okay

 Patience, America and the world.We may not know who won the United States presidential election tomorrow. And if so, it does not necessarily mean anything is..
New Zealand Herald

The final week in polls: Trump eats into Biden's leads in Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and Pennsylvania

 The final polls show the race between Trump and Biden has tightened since mid-October, both nationally and in the critical battleground states.
USATODAY.com

White House Barriers, Walls Go Up Before Election Day

 President Trump is getting another wall erected, but it's nowhere near the southern border ... this one's at the White House. Preparations are in full swing at..
TMZ.com

Trump amps up uncertainty and plays down the pandemic as a chaotic campaign races to its conclusion.

 Worries escalate as a historic campaign races to an uncertain close.
NYTimes.com

Horsford addresses extramarital affair [Video]

Horsford addresses extramarital affair

This is the first election Rep. Steven Horsford will face since admitting to an extramarital affair in May of 2019. The Associated Press said the on-and-off affair began with a woman in 2009. We asked..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:14Published
Jon Taffer offers hospitality industry election outlook [Video]

Jon Taffer offers hospitality industry election outlook

Jon Taffer, host of TV's Bar Rescue and The Jon Taffer Podcast, talks to KTNV about his one-on-one with President Donald Trump and the issues affecting the hospitality industry ahead of the 2020..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 07:38Published
Trump Threatens To Fire Fauci: ‘Don’t Tell Anybody’ [Video]

Trump Threatens To Fire Fauci: ‘Don’t Tell Anybody’

President Donald Trump suggested that he may fire the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

 OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNews

US elections: As rivals launch final campaign, study links 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths to Trump rallies

 President Donald Trump is mounting one final test of whether the massive crowds that often show up at his signature rallies will translate into votes as he...
Mid-Day

Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states

Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states US President Donald Trump hunts for support in four battleground states on Monday while Democratic rival Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania and Ohio during the...
WorldNews Also reported by •bizjournalsUpworthy

