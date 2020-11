Shawn Mendes Talks Life In Quarantine With Camila Cabello



During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in promotion of his fourth studio album 'Wonder' and new documentary "Shawn Mendes: In Wonder", Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:42 Published 6 days ago

BTS' 'The Tonight Show' Generated No. 1 'Most Social Week' in Late-Night TV History | Billboard News



BTS' weeklong takeover at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' took over all of social media: The series generated the No. 1 "most social week" in late-night television ever, 'The Tonight Show'.. Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:09 Published on October 8, 2020