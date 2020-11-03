Secrecy, conflicts in Collingwood deals point to holes in Ontario's integrity rules, judge finds Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A tangle of insider relationships among officials and family in the resort town of Collingwood, Ont., led to serious problems in two multimillion-dollar public contracts, a judge concluded today after a two-year public inquiry, pointing to the need for the province to plug holes in its laws around municipal politicians' conflicts of interest. 👓 View full article

