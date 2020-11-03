Silicon Mac incoming? Apple to host 'One More Thing' event on Nov 10

PHOENIX - With election campaign ads flooding the TV airwaves, some other TV advertisers are turning to connected TV to get their message across. More than $1 billion has now been spent on TV ads for..
In a virtual invite sent out on Monday, Apple has announced that it is having a "One more thing" event on November 10, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.
The event... AppleInsider Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •PC World •TechCrunch •9to5Mac
Apple just announced its next special event for November 10 with the tagline “One more thing.” The event is likely to focus on the Apple Silicon transition... 9to5Mac Also reported by •engadget •AppleInsider