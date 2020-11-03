|
Melbourne Cup 2020: Twilight Payment wins big race at Flemington
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Twilight Payment wins the 2020 Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Australia for Irish trainer Joseph O'Brien.
