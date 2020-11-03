Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melbourne Cup 2020: Twilight Payment wins big race at Flemington

BBC News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Twilight Payment wins the 2020 Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Australia for Irish trainer Joseph O'Brien.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melbourne Cup Melbourne Cup

'This fella has something about him' - trainer Fellowes backs Prince Of Arran in Melbourne Cup

 Trainer Charlie Fellowes hopes the omens are right as Prince Of Arran bids to win the Melbourne Cup at the third attempt on Tuesday.
BBC News

Joseph Patrick O'Brien Joseph Patrick O'Brien


Flemington Racecourse Flemington Racecourse


Related news from verified sources

Prince Of Arran to peak in Melbourne Cup, but inside gate a concern for Fellowes

 British stayer Prince Of Arran will be peaking in Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup, says trainer Charlie Fellowes, unlike in the past two editions in which he’s...
Brisbane Times Also reported by •The Age

O'Brien expects better Cup run for Vow And Declare after Caulfield stumble

 Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Danny O'Brien has urged punters to forgive Vow And Declare's run in the Caulfield Cup as he looks to go back-to-back with last...
The Age

Melbourne Cup preview - Runners & riders: Race off at 04:00 GMT

 Trainer Charlie Fellowes hopes the omens are right as Prince Of Arran bids to win the Melbourne Cup at the third attempt on Tuesday.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this