Russian Camelot earns break after gallant eighth in Cup Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Australian racing's poster boy Russian Camelot is likely to focus his attention on middle-distance, weight-for-age races in the New Year after running eighth in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup. 👓 View full article

