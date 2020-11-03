Global  
 

Watch | Battleground USA: Inside the race to the White House

Hindu Tuesday, 3 November 2020
A video explainer on the 2020 U.S. Elections with The Hindu's U.S. Correspondent Sriram Lakshman
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Pinellas County voters could predict who wins the White House

Pinellas County voters could predict who wins the White House 02:05

 Pinellas is the biggest swing county in our battleground state, and it has picked the winner in every presidential race since 1980, except one. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Election Day crowds gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC [Video]

Election Day crowds gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC

Election Day crowds started to gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House in Washington DC, on Tuesday (November 3).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published
Will Florida repeat the election debacle of 2000? [Video]

Will Florida repeat the election debacle of 2000?

As voters enter the final hours to cast their vote in the race for the White house, Florida is attracting national attention for its history of chaos on election nights. Investigative Reporter Katie..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:45Published
Sectors that'll gain from a Biden win: analyst [Video]

Sectors that'll gain from a Biden win: analyst

DataTrek Research's Nick Colas tells Reuters' Fred Katayama which equity sectors stand to benefit most if Democratic nominee Joe Biden were to win the race for the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:38Published

Watch: The US battleground states explained

 In the race to the White House, America's so-called battleground states are crucial. It's in these states that Donald Trump and Joe Biden are hoping to win the...
SBS

Race for the White House: Trump, Biden hit battleground Pennsylvania in final countdown

Race for the White House: Trump, Biden hit battleground Pennsylvania in final countdown United States President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden zeroed in on the critical battleground of Pennsylvania today.They demonstrated starkly...
New Zealand Herald

Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states

Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states US President Donald Trump hunts for support in four battleground states on Monday while Democratic rival Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania and Ohio during the...
WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

