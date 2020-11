You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Three dead in Vienna terror attack



A third person has died following a shooting in Vienna which authoritiesbelieve may have an Islamist link. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammertold reporters that two men and a woman have died from.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 24 minutes ago Two dead and 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack on eve of lockdown



Gunmen have opened fire on people enjoying a last evening out in Vienna beforea coronavirus lockdown, in a terror attack that left at least two dead —including one of the attackers — and 15.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 8 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Several injured in Vienna shooting, police say One attacker is dead and another on the run as police set up road blocks in the Austrian capital.

BBC News 10 hours ago



Shooting near Vienna, Austria Central Synagogue in what is suspected a terror attack. Unconfirmed reports indicate one dead attacker,... Several people have been injured and at least one person killed in an ongoing situation in the Austrian capital. The shooting occurred...

Upworthy 10 hours ago





Tweets about this