Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden: What's in store for our economy based on the election results?

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The economic downturn has affected Americans and at USA TODAY Money we've focused our coverage on this. Here's how the election could impact jobs.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Election Tension: Many In Bay Area Fear Unrest In Wake Of Upcoming Vote

Election Tension: Many In Bay Area Fear Unrest In Wake Of Upcoming Vote 02:24

 With Election Day just hours away, people and businesses throughout the Bay Area were bracing for potential unrest. Juliette Goodrich reports. (11/2/20)

Trump has rally mic problems, says 'I won't pay'

 President Donald Trump joked about not paying the people who set up his Monday evening rally on the eve of the election in Kenosha, Wisconsin after an audio..
USATODAY.com

Trump adviser on FBI's Clinton email probe

 News that the FBI has discovered new emails related to its investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server has rocked the presidential race with only 11..
CBS News

US Election 2020: Biden or Trump? This Indian astrologer has an answer for you

 Ahead of Presidential Elections in the United States scheduled for November 3, people in India are curious to know about who will be the next President of..
DNA

It's Election Day. Take a breath. Here's when you'll start seeing results and what to expect

 A handful of states could decide if Donald Trump or Joe Biden is elected president. Here's when the results of the 2020 election will be available.
USATODAY.com

Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins [Video]

Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins

Two small New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after thestroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of themmarking 60 years since the tradition began. The results in Dixville Notch,near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden whowon the town’s five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, US PresidentDonald Trump won 16 votes to Mr Biden’s five. There would normally be a bigspread of food and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch thevoting, Tom Tillotson, town moderator in Dixville Notch, said last week. Butthat is no longer possible because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

President Trump’s 2020

 New York Times photographers have documented President Trump throughout 2020 from his impeachment trial to his campaign against Joseph R. Biden Jr. 
NYTimes.com

Undeterred by Coronavirus Pandemic, Americans Prepare to Render Verdict on Trump

 President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep..
NYTimes.com

Undeterred by Pandemic, Americans Prepare to Render Verdict on Trump

 President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep..
NYTimes.com

2020 Daily Trail Markers: On Election Eve, 97 million Americans have already voted

 If you are waiting in line when the polls close, stay in line because you still have the right to vote.
CBS News

Aux Etats-Unis, la nation divisée s’accorde sur un point : beaucoup veulent une arme à feu

 Beaucoup d’Américains se disent mûs par un sentiment neuf de déstabilisation qui les pousse à acquérir une arme pour la première fois, ou, pour ceux qui..
NYTimes.com

Endorsements Continue To Grow For Biden [Video]

Endorsements Continue To Grow For Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has received dozens of endorsements from news outlets. President Donald Trump, however, clinched the backing of only six major newspapers. Such endorsements..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Fla. women donating to presidential campaigns nearly doubles [Video]

Fla. women donating to presidential campaigns nearly doubles

In Florida, female voters are putting more money on the line to see their preferred presidential candidate elected in 2020.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:32Published
Sen. Harris Campaigns In Philly As Candidates Make Final Push Before Election Day [Video]

Sen. Harris Campaigns In Philly As Candidates Make Final Push Before Election Day

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:08Published

