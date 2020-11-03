'You're out of danger': Jeannie Mai details her health emergency on 'DWTS,' this celeb is sent packing
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
"Dancing with the Stars" said goodbye to this star during Monday's elimination. Jeannie Mai, who was forced to drop out, detailed her health crisis.
