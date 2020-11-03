Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'You're out of danger': Jeannie Mai details her health emergency on 'DWTS,' this celeb is sent packing

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
"Dancing with the Stars" said goodbye to this star during Monday's elimination. Jeannie Mai, who was forced to drop out, detailed her health crisis.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeannie Mai Jeannie Mai American television personality and stylist

Jeannie Mai hospitalized, leaves "Dancing with the Stars"

 Mai has a health condition that "requires immediate attention and surgery," she said.
CBS News

'The Real' host Jeannie Mai ends 'Dancing With the Stars' run due to 'health concern'

 "The Real" co-host Jeannie Mai is ending her stint on the current season of "Dancing With the Stars" due to a "health concern" requiring surgery.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Withdraw from Dancing with the Stars: 'I Am Heartbroken' [Video]

Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Withdraw from Dancing with the Stars: 'I Am Heartbroken'

The TV personality was diagnosed with an inflammatory condition called epiglottis that required immediate surgery

Credit: People     Duration: 01:08Published
‘Dancing With the Stars' Celeb Jeannie Mai Diagnosed With Epiglottitis—Here’s What to Know [Video]

‘Dancing With the Stars' Celeb Jeannie Mai Diagnosed With Epiglottitis—Here’s What to Know

Mai said she was "heartbroken" to be leaving the show early.

Credit: Health.com     Duration: 00:51Published
'The Real' co-host Jeannie Mai leaves 'Dancing with the Stars' over medical concern [Video]

'The Real' co-host Jeannie Mai leaves 'Dancing with the Stars' over medical concern

"The Real" co-host Jeannie Mai announced that she's leaving "Dancing with the Stars" due to a health concern that requires immediate attention.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Exit Dancing With the Stars

 Jeannie Mai is putting her health first as her Dancing With the Stars journey comes to an end. The 41-year-old co-host of The Real, who was competing on season...
E! Online Also reported by •USATODAY.com

'You're out of danger': Jeannie Mai details her health emergency on 'DWTS,' this celeb is sent packing

 "Dancing with the Stars" said goodbye to this star during Monday's elimination. Jeannie Mai, who was forced to drop out, detailed her health crisis.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this