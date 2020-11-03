Global  
 

Kendall Jenner slammed for star-studded birthday bash

Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Kendall Jenner slammed for star-studded birthday bashKendall Jenner is a model — of what not to do during an ongoing global pandemic. On Halloween, the 24-year-old — who turned 25 on November 3 — held a star-studded early birthday party at Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. Representatives for Jenner did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment. In attendance at the party: singer The Weeknd (dressed as the 1996 Eddie Murphy character Sherman Klump), rapper Saweetie (body painted as the ‘X-Men’ character Mystique), singer Doja Cat (dressed as Tyra Banks) and Jenner’s sister, Kylie Jenner. By many accounts the party reportedly included signs...
News video: Kendall Jenner Slammed, Birthday Celebration

Kendall Jenner Slammed, Birthday Celebration 00:32

 The model and reality star dressed up as Pamela Anderson's "Barb Wire" character and had a star-studded gathering at Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. According to social media some of the attending celebs went all out, including singer The Weeknd who donned a very realistic get up as...

