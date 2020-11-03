Global  
 

Vienna shooting: Austria launches manhunt after deadly 'terror' attack

WorldNews Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Vienna shooting: Austria launches manhunt after deadly 'terror' attackAustrian police are still searching for at least one suspect after a multiple gun attack in the capital, Vienna, that left two people dead. About 14 other people have been wounded - some seriously - after several gunmen opened fire at six different locations in the city centre on Monday evening. One suspect was shot dead by police and another arrested, officials said. The shootings took place near Vienna's central synagogue but it is not yet clear if that was the target. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called it a "repulsive terror attack". Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said at least one "heavily armed and dangerous" attacker was still at large. He urged people...
