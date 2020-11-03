Vienna shooting: Austria launches manhunt after deadly 'terror' attack
Austrian police are still searching for at least one suspect after a multiple gun attack in the capital, Vienna, that left two people dead. About 14 other people have been wounded - some seriously - after several gunmen opened fire at six different locations in the city centre on Monday evening. One suspect was shot dead by police and another arrested, officials said. The shootings took place near Vienna's central synagogue but it is not yet clear if that was the target. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called it a "repulsive terror attack". Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said at least one "heavily armed and dangerous" attacker was still at large. He urged people...
Austria police launch manhunt after Vienna terror attack leaves 4 dead, many woundedPolice killed one suspected attacker, who was carrying an assault rifle and a fake suicide vest. Other attackers may still be on the run.
Austria's Kurz vows 'decisive action' after Vienna attacksAustria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has vowed "decisive action" against the perpetrators of terrorist attacks in Vienna that left three people dead and..
Police hunt gunmen in Vienna streets after 'terrorist' attack
Vienna attacker 'sympathised with Islamic State'
Massive manhunt after Vienna terror attack leaves several deadAuthorities said a suspect they killed was an ISIS sympathizer. Gunmen opened fire in at least six locations.
Three dead in Vienna terror attack
