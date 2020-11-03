Vienna shooting: Austria launches manhunt after deadly 'terror' attack

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 3 hours ago Vienna terror attack: 2 dead as gunmen open fire at public | Oneindia News 01:23 Two people have died, several have been injured and seven seriously wounded in a terror attack in Vienna last evening, November 2nd. Gunmen opened fire at 6 locations including near a major synagogue in the centre of the city, one of the attackers was shot dead by police who were still looking for...