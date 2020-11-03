Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What happens if there's no clear result on election night?

The Age Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
While either Democrat candidate Joe Biden or US President Donald Trump may triumph on election day, there is a real possibility that it may not offer a swift resolution.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Postal worker accused of staling ballots, other mail [Video]

Postal worker accused of staling ballots, other mail

IT WAS 7:30 PM ON ELECTION NIGHT WHEN CUSTOM AND BORDER PROTECTION OFFICERS SAY THEY STOPPED A U-S POSAL WORKER NEAR THE PEACE BRIDGE AFTER GETTING OFF THE 190 AT THE WRONG EXIT… Customs and..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:17Published
In-Depth: How often do recounts flip results? [Video]

In-Depth: How often do recounts flip results?

The Trump campaign is asking for a recount in Wisconsin and there could be other recounts before this election is over. But recounts rarely flip the result of an election.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:49Published
Pittsburgh protesters take streets as Pennsylvania result lingers in presidential election [Video]

Pittsburgh protesters take streets as Pennsylvania result lingers in presidential election

Protesters took the streets of Pittsburgh on November 4 one day after the presidential election still did not result in a clear winner.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

There Is No Chance I’m Going To Be Sober On Election Night

 We’re a day out from the election, and I plan on being heavily intoxicated Tuesday night. Let me be crystal clear with everyone. I don’t care who you’re...
Daily Caller

No clear outcome in nail-biter U.S. presidential vote

 With millions of votes still being counted in some key states where U.S. Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are neck-and-neck, there is no...
CTV News