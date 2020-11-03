A nation on edge: Uncommon threats, fears mark this U.S. election day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

A U.S. election campaign that’s already produced an anthology of unusual moments for a mature democracy ended with storefront windows being boarded up in several cities and an unscalable fence being erected around the White House. Is this a make-or-break moment for the American republic? 👓 View full article

