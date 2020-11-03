Trump or Biden: Who would boost growth, restore jobs faster? Here's an Election Day guide on the economy

Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins



Two small New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after thestroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of themmarking 60 years since the tradition began. The results in Dixville Notch,near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden whowon the town’s five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, US PresidentDonald Trump won 16 votes to Mr Biden’s five. There would normally be a bigspread of food and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch thevoting, Tom Tillotson, town moderator in Dixville Notch, said last week. Butthat is no longer possible because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published now