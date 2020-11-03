Global  
 

Austria attack: World leaders condemn 'horrifying' shootings in Vienna

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
World leaders have sent messages of support to Austria after a deadly attack in Vienna on Monday. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that "Islamist terrorism is our common enemy."
 Police in Austria say several gunmen opened fire near a synagogue in Vienna. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

