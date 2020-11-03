Twitter, Facebook, Google Brace For US Election Day

Twitter and Facebook to label early victory posts



Twitter and Facebook will label posts claiming an early victory in the U.S. Presidential election before official results are announced. Bryan Wood reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27 Published 4 hours ago

US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race?



Which Battleground States Will Trump and Biden Need to Win their 270 Electoral Votes? It will take 270 electoral votes for either candidate to win the 2020 presidential election. We look at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:59 Published 17 hours ago