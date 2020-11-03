Global  
 

Filmmaker-actor Ashish Kakkad dies at 49; Gujarati industry mourns his demise

DNA Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Ashish Kakkad, who had directed the film 'Better Half', shot to fame with 'Mission Mummy'. He was also seen in filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's acclaimed movie 'Kai Po Che' and psychological thriller 'Beyond Blue: An Unnerving Tale of a Demented Mind', directed by Zanane Rajsingh.
