Filmmaker-actor Ashish Kakkad dies at 49; Gujarati industry mourns his demise Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Ashish Kakkad, who had directed the film 'Better Half', shot to fame with 'Mission Mummy'. He was also seen in filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's acclaimed movie 'Kai Po Che' and psychological thriller 'Beyond Blue: An Unnerving Tale of a Demented Mind', directed by Zanane Rajsingh. 👓 View full article

