Joe Biden or Donald Trump: Closing arguments from USA TODAY opinion contributors
On Election Day 2020, USA TODAY Opinion contributors make closing arguments for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump, Biden hope for large turnout in PennsylvaniaEyes are on the state of Pennsylvania Tuesday as its 20 electoral votes will be critical in the presidential election. Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains..
CBS News
Will Democrats expand their control in the House? Here are the races and surprises to watchDemocrats are trying to flip key Republican strongholds, as the election remains close between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
Biden makes final Election Day push in battleground state of PennsylvaniaAs Election Day arrives, former Vice President Joe Biden will make his final push for votes in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, holding rallies in..
CBS News
Biden's small drive-in rallies contrast with Trump's large crowds
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
India's Hindu fringe group holds prayers for Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49Published
Florida remains central to President Trump’s path to victoryFlorida is a toss-up heading into Election Day. Nearly 64% of Florida voters cast their ballots early, and the Latino and Black vote will be crucial to win...
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this