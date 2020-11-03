Global  
 

Joe Biden or Donald Trump: Closing arguments from USA TODAY opinion contributors

Tuesday, 3 November 2020
On Election Day 2020, USA TODAY Opinion contributors make closing arguments for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
US opinion polls on election day: Biden leads Trump by seven points

 A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Trump, Biden hope for large turnout in Pennsylvania

 Eyes are on the state of Pennsylvania Tuesday as its 20 electoral votes will be critical in the presidential election. Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains..
Will Democrats expand their control in the House? Here are the races and surprises to watch

 Democrats are trying to flip key Republican strongholds, as the election remains close between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
Biden makes final Election Day push in battleground state of Pennsylvania

 As Election Day arrives, former Vice President Joe Biden will make his final push for votes in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, holding rallies in..
Biden's small drive-in rallies contrast with Trump's large crowds

Biden has stuck to socially distanced gatherings with small crowds segregated in their cars right up to the last moment -- in contrast to Trump's large rallies where few supporters bother with masks.View on euronews

India's Hindu fringe group holds prayers for Trump

A Hindu right-wing group in New Delhi held special prayers for U.S. President Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections on Tuesday (November 03).

Florida remains central to President Trump's path to victory

 Florida is a toss-up heading into Election Day. Nearly 64% of Florida voters cast their ballots early, and the Latino and Black vote will be crucial to win...
Donald Trump bashes Lady Gaga

It seems Donald Trump isn’t a Gaga fan: as he has recently bashed her for supporting Joe Biden.

First Presidential Results Roll In

Thanks to a quirky law, votes in the tiny town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, have already been counted for Joe Biden.

Polls open on the U.S. East Coast

Polls opened in some eastern states at 6 a.m. EST. The most closely watched results will start to trickle in after 7 p.m. EST when polls close in states such as Georgia, though definitive national..

A Tougher Road With Biden: The World Leaders Who Banked On Trump

 President Trump counts several world leaders as his fans, many of them authoritarians, nationalists or populists. Some may struggle to stay as friendly with the...
How Donald Trump could remain US President even if Joe Biden wins

 Despite winning almost three million more votes in the popular vote, Hillary Clinton still lost out on the presidency to Donald Trump in 2016.
For Orthodox Jews, Election Day caps season of partisan activity

 This summer, a haredi Orthodox rabbi endorsed Trump, saying the president had “done a good job.”
